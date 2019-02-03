Queen Elizabeth To Be Secretly Airlifted Out Of London If Riots Follow Brexit, But Plan Ridiculed As ‘Fantasy’

A secret plan to evacuate the queen and other British royals from London in the event of post-Brexit riots has been exposed, and met with ridicule.

With the March 29 date for Great Britain to secede from the European Union rapidly approaching, British Prime Minister Theresa May has so far failed to persuade Parliament to approve a deal with the EU that would allow Britain to proceed with “Brexit” on terms that would allow a transition for British businesses that will not prove economically disastrous, as the BBC explained. The prospect of a “no-deal Brexit” appears increasingly likely, and authorities fear widespread social unrest if the United Kingdom simply departs the EU without a deal.

In fact, top government officials are so worried that riots could tear apart London after a no-deal Brexit, that they have drawn up secret — or previously secret — plans to evacuate Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family and stash them away in secured locations away from the capital city, according to an investigation by Britain’s Daily Mail.

“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the cold war but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” the Guardian said, quoting the Sunday Times, which also exposed the Brexit evacuation plans for the 92-year-old British monarch and her family in its own report.

Leaders of the Brexit movement Jacob Rees-Mogg (l) and Nigel Farage (r). Jack Taylor / Getty Images

But one leader of the Brexit movement, Conservative Party Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg, openly ridiculed the dramatic plans to pull the queen out of London, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, calling the plans “a wartime fantasy,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The over-excited officials who have dreamt up this nonsense are clearly more students of fantasy than of history,” Rees-Mogg said, according to the Daily Mail. “The Monarch’s place is always in the capital, as the late Queen Mother, wife of George VI, made very clear during the Blitz.”

During the Blitz — a massive aerial bombing attack by Nazi Germany against London in 1940 — the then-14-year-old Princess Elizabeth and her mother, also named Elizabeth, remained in Buckingham Palace, even as the palace itself was bombed by German planes, as the Mirror recounted.

Though the queen has been scrupulous about remaining politically neutral and not commenting on any political matters during her 67-year reign, in January she appeared to call for Parliament to make a Brexit deal.

“I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view, coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture,” she said in a speech, as quoted by the Guardian, which said that the remark was widely believed to be a reference to the divisive Brexit controversy.