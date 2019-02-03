Guests Can Now Meet A Troll That Farts Glitter At Universal Orlando, And This Is Not A Joke

This is actually happening at Universal Orlando.

When people go to theme parks, they do so for many other reasons than just attractions and rides. Guests love to have different types of food and see so many other sights and meet characters from some of their favorite movies. At the Universal Orlando Resort, there are characters from all kinds of movies and cartoons that guests can meet, and that includes a troll named Guy Diamond, who farts glitter.

This is not a joke and is something legitimate that happens and you can be a part of it all.

The Trolls movie franchise is one that features the voices of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zooey Deschanel, and many others. It’s a pretty cool movie, which is kind of a story similar to that of the Smurfs, but with Trolls and their big colorful hair.

In the 2016 flick from DreamWorks, there is a character named Guy Diamond, who is voiced by Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory. The voice does make the character, but the character is actually a glitter troll who is very confident in himself and his friends.

Oh, and as for the glitter? Guy Diamond doesn’t just have it in his skin, in his hair, and all over his body, but it also jets out of his body. Now, guests are able to experience this in person as the glitter farting troll has arrived at Universal Orlando.

Make sure to pay attention to the first three seconds of the video and right after Guy jumps and lands.

Yes, he actually farts glitter! A character from @DWAnimation's #Trolls, Guy Diamond, is now meeting guests at @UniversalORL! Video by Jenny Ornstein. pic.twitter.com/YjmemuhL3Q — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) February 2, 2019

Someone commented on the video and said that “this must be the worst job at universal,” but the official Twitter account for Universal Orlando thought differently.

I would find it quite…liberating, actually. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2019

As reported by Attractions Magazine, Guy Diamond is joining Branch and Poppy, who are some of the Trolls who have met guests for quite some time.

Aside from the fact that Guy Diamond is sparkly, has big silver hair, and farts glitter, he’s also completely naked. He has on a green bracelet, but other than that, there’s not a stitch of clothing or an accessory on him.

If guests are looking to visit Guy Diamond and the other Trolls characters, they can head to KidZone inside of Universal Studios park. They hang out there daily and greet guests with good times and plenty of strange happenings. If you’re not a fan of sparkle, though, you may want to avoid the farting glitter backside of Guy, as that stuff will never come off of you.