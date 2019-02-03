’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Shows Off New Man On Instagram

Darcey Silva has a new man and the reality TV star isn’t shy about showing him off on Instagram…well, sort of. Silva has been posting adorable couple photos of herself and her new beau on her Instagram feed but has yet to fully reveal the face of her mystery man, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Silva originally appeared on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, for two seasons. During her time on the show, the mother-of-two shared her journey to finding love with a younger man in Amsterdam. Viewers were eventually introduced to Silva’s international boyfriend, Jesse Meester. Silva then traveled to Amsterdam see Meester and things appeared to be going well until the couple got into a massive fight after Silva had a bit too much to drink. Meester attempted to control his love by giving her an ultimatum. The pair later made up and Meester eventually traveled to the United States to be with Silva in Connecticut. Throughout the series, Silva constantly hinted at a proposal but Meester wasn’t quite ready to commit to the older woman and the pair soon went their separate ways.

During the reunion show, Silva opened up about how toxic her relationship with the Amsterdam native became and how controlling he was the entire time they were together. After the cameras stopped filming, fans speculated the two had gotten back together after seeing Meester posting about frequent visits to the U.S. but that wasn’t the case.

Now, it looks like Silva is filming another season of 90 Day with another international beau. Silva’s new man appears to be from London, based on her Instagram captions.

It’s possible the reality TV star is attempting to build intrigue around her new relationship by hiding the identity of her new man but fans of the show might just have to stay tuned to find out.

Silva was also previously linked to a man named Tom Brooks and even shared a photo with a giant ring on her finger, which sparked engagement rumors for the couple. However, it seems the engagement may not have been real, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

As for Meester, the star seems to be staying busy with his multiple business projects, including running a coffee company and being a fitness trainer. It’s unclear whether he’s currently dating anyone, as his Instagram feed is mostly filled with shirtless selfies, but perhaps he’ll update his fans soon.