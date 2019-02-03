Ariana Grande Wants People To ‘Get Off Her Nuts’ About Botched Japanese Tattoo

Ariana Grande seems to be fed up with people talking about her botched Japanese tattoo.

“I’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts,” she wrote on Twitter, as she retweeted a story about the million dollar offer she received to remove the tattoo. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the offer came from Laser Away, a company that does tattoo and hair removal. If she accepts, Grande will have to be participate in a marketing photo shoot or video to promote the company. She’ll also have to post sponsored content on her social media pages for the company for a year.

The superstar pop singer has tried twice to get “7 Rings,” the name of her latest song, tattooed on her palm in Japanese kanji lettering. The first time her tattoo artist inked the name of a Japanese BBQ Grill on her hand. Grande says that her Japanese language tutor helped her find a way to salvage it only to have it botched again. According to Us Weekly, the tattoo now says “Japanese BBQ finger.”

On Twitter, Ariana lamented the fact that she was being slammed on the internet for the mistake.

“I have crippling anxiety lol. I don’t like hurtin ppl. People on this app really don’t know how to be forgiving or gentle when someone has made an innocent mistake,” she wrote in response to a fan.

made a new friend. 7 rings remix out now feat 2 chainz. https://t.co/nRXFrylm4Z pic.twitter.com/cjYr5Gi0Dd — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 1, 2019

Grande has previously been accused of cultural appropriation because of “7 Rings.” As the Fader reports, soon after the song and video were released, rapper Princess Nokia claimed that the song’s chorus copied a song of hers called “Mine”

“Does that sound familiar to you?” she asked in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter. “Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white.”

As People Magazine reports, Grande subsequently responded to the accusation via a since-deleted post on her Instagram stories. In it she claimed that white women talking about their weaves would solve racism. When she got even more backlash, she tried to explain what she meant in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram account. In the comment, she discussed trying to disassociate the word weave from negative stereotypes.

Ariana Grande had a tumultuous year in 2018, which included the death of ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller and the end of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Let’s hope, for her sake, that 2019 doesn’t bring any more drama into her life.