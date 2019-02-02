Cardi B Reveals The Reason She Took Offset Back

The couple have reportedly reunited after splitting in December, allegedly due to his infidelities.

Moving on from Offset was easier said than done for Cardi B, People is reporting. The rapper couple, who share a daughter named Kulture, broke-up in December allegedly because Offset was unfaithful. Offset made very public attempts to win Cardi B back, but she seemed to be standing strong in her decision to split from him. It seems she’s had a change of heart recently, as she told reporters in New York City that they were “working things out” at the end of January.

While Cardi B is facing a lot of backlash for opting to reunite with Offset after his infidelities, she says she doesn’t get why people care so much. She also feels that due to her unique circumstances, such as being in the public eye and sharing a child with Offset, it’d be harder to move on from him and be with someone else.

“My story with him, I hear so many people that it’s the same,” she said of their relationship. “I don’t understand why mine is just such a big deal. People are so quick to be like, ‘You should just date somebody else.’ It’s like, Honey, I’m not like you — I’m famous. I gotta consider who I’m dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid. … We are a package. It’s not just Cardi, it’s Cardi and Kulture.”

She also pointed out that no relationship was perfect, but that her and Offset were now family after bringing Kulture into the world.

“It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time,” she explained. “You know, f***ing and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved.”

Cardi and Offset first got together in 2017 and had a secret wedding in September. Offset wanted to give her a public proposal, so he proposed to her in front of everyone at one of her concerts in Philadelphia. They then had their daughter in July of 2018 before Cardi announced their split in December.

Offset made a public apology to Cardi via social media, confirming the rumors that the split was due to his multiple infidelities. Offset has been vocally trying to win the rapper back ever since, even surprising her with flowers on stage at one of her concerts. According to a source, Offset has promised to “behave” now that Cardi has agreed to give him a second chance.