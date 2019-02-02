‘The L Word’ Is Finally Returning To Showtime

Fans of The L Word can finally rejoice because the popular Showtime series will be returning to the network before the end of 2019, according to a report from Hollywood Reporter. During the Television Critics Association press tour, the network officially announced the eight-episode sequel of its groundbreaking lesbian-focused drama.

The original series premiered in 2004 and followed the lives of a close-knit group of LGBTQ+ characters as they navigate life, sex, love, relationships, career, and everything in-between. It starred Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, Katherine Moennig as Shane McCutcheon, and Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszecki, who’ve all confirmed their return to the series and will reprise their original roles. In addition, Sarah Shahi also confirmed her return to the upcoming series, according to Advocate.

Shahi played Carmen de la Pica Morales, the love interest of everyone’s favorite heartthrob Shane. The pair planned to get married but things went awry after Shane ditched Carmen at the altar. Shahi has clearly given the storyline some thought and offered some possibilities for her character.

“Whatever she’s doing, I feel like she’s definitely still pining away for Shane,” she said.

“For Shane, Carmen would be the one that got away. But I think that was a big game-changer for her. I’m not sure if she’s still DJ-ing or not but definitely something in the music-art world.”

Along with the original characters, there will be a new group of LGBTQ+ characters “talking, laughing, loving, breathing, kissing, thinking, dreaming,” as the original theme song predicted.

The upcoming series will be penned by playwright and screenwriter, Marja Lewis-Ryan, who will serve as showrunner. Lewis-Ryan will also team up to executive produce alongside the creator of the original series Ilene Chaiken. Beals, Moennig, and Hailey will also be executive producers on the project.

The revival comes nearly 10 years after the original show wrapped its six-season run. Other characters from the original, including Erin Daniels who played Dana, Laurel Holloman who played Tina, Mia Kirshner who played Jenny, and Pam Grier who played Kit, may also make appearances in the new version but this has not been confirmed.

There is no denying the impact Ilene Chaiken and her L Word characters had on the LGBTQ+ community. The series was the first of its kind at the time and it’s clear both cast and fans are excited about its return. Beals recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the announcement and express her own excitement.

There is no set premiere date yet but the series is expected to return before the end of 2019.