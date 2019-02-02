Anna Kendrick Thanks The Kind Nurses Who Cared For Her During Her Hospitalization

Actress Anna Kendrick was recently hospitalized for a bad case of kidney stones, after previously shrugging off unusual pain.

33-year-old Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick is known for her sense of humor and for making others laugh. However, she wasn’t laughing earlier this week when she experienced some of the worst pain of her life. At first she shrugged the pain off in hopes that it would soon pass. When it only intensified, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with kidney stones, according to Scary Mommy.

Although they are an extremely painful ordeal, kidney stones are actually quite common. Kidney stones are hard deposits of acid and minerals that build up in the inner lining of the kidneys. They are more commonly found in the elderly, but can affect those of any age. Although they usually don’t cause any permanent damage, they are extremely difficult and painful to pass, especially when suffering from multiple stones. Symptoms include severe pain in the lower abdomen, nausea, and a fever. The pain level is often compared to that of giving birth.

Like many, Kendrick didn’t want to let the unusual pain she was experiencing cause her from missing out on her busy schedule. However, she eventually needed the help of medical professionals to pass the stones. Following the scary ordeal, she turned to Twitter to thank the hospital staff that offered her kindness and support throughout the painful process.

“I need to give a shout out to the Atlanta doctors and nurses who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was at my most vulnerable and terrified,” she wrote. “Especially the truly wonderful ladies: Renee, Sandra, Muriel, Beverly, Ashley, Nina, Callie.”

She also thanked the woman — whose name she forgot — that laughed with her in her drugged up state.

“You laughed at my tired a** ‘If I die, clear my search history’ joke and I appreciate that,” Kendrick wrote.

After expressing her thanks, the actress pleaded with women to put their health first and seek medical help rather than trying to push through illness.

“I was worried that my pain would turn out to be “nothing serious” or something that I should have been able to fight through. I’m so grateful to these women. Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated,” she said.

A study from Yale University found that women often downplay any pain they are experiencing out of fear of neglecting daily tasks. On the other hand, men are more likely to complain of symptoms caused by illness or injury.