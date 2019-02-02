Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Up In Tight Leather Pants & Crop Top For Super Bowl LIII

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek is a rising star in the modeling industry, a woman whose infectious smile and sense of fun have made her a favorite with fans from all corners of the world. Given that she is currently dating New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, it perhaps comes as no surprise that Camille would make an appearance as her man — and his team — face off against the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII. In her most recent Instagram share, however, Camille is making it very clear that not only will she be present for the big game, but she’ll also be sharing hosting duties with the staff of Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM.

In her most recent share, one comprised of four distinct images, the blonde bombshell can be seen in a variety of poses. In the first, Camille is sitting on a small stage, backgrounded by promotional marketing materials. Wearing a pair of body-hugging black leather pants, a fuzzy-looking peacoat, and a short burgundy crop-top — the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looks casual, and at the same time, ready to walk the runway.

Accessorizing the urban chic look with a pair of chunky black heels, white nails, and a small ring on her finger, the blonde beauty is the epitome of easy, carefree grace.

In the caption of the photos — a series of snapshots that goes on to see Camille Kostek presumably join the other commentators who will be calling Super Bowl LIII — the swimsuit and bikini model goes on to give thanks for all of the opportunities that have been given to her. She also waxes nostalgic over how far her career has come in just one short year and all of the accomplishments that 2018 had brought to her.

It looks like Camille’s legions of fans and followers also appreciated her honesty and her hard work, offering up over 5,000 likes and many comments on her recent share. One user wrote, “Congratulations! With dedication and perseverance dreams can come true! Go girl!” while another Instagram admirer offered their profound congratulations, writing, “Hard work pays off! Congrats on a huge year!”

Camille Kostek has been making some amusing headlines as of late, according to Sports Illustrated, including the revelation that her beau loves to be tickled. Drilling down even deeper into this particular bit of news, Camille would share that Rob Gronkowski not only loves the tickling sensation — but also that his triceps are the most ticklish.

Always bringing a comical and down to earth personality to the proceedings of any event of which she is a part, Camille Kostek’s star is rising alongside her boyfriend’s — and for that, both her and her fans are likely to be extremely grateful.