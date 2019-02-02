Ariana Grande Gets Million Dollar Offer To Remove Botched Tattoo

The singer could end up turning her mistake into money.

Ariana Grande’s tattoo slip-up could turn into a branding deal, TMZ is reporting. The singer made headlines after she attempted to get her new single, “7 Rings,” tattooed on her palm in Japanese. Due to a mistranslation, Grande ended up getting “shichirin,” a type of small Japanese BBQ grill, on her hand. Grande then consulted with her Japanese tutor and posted a screencap of the text conversation. The tutor advised Grande to add a character above and in-between to change the tattoo to mean “Seven Finger Circle” or “7 Rings.” Instead, Grande made a flub again, and got the character added to the bottom of her original tattoo instead of the placement her tutor had instructed. As a result, her palm now reads “Japanese BBQ finger.”

Grande may be able to turn this mistake into money, however. LaserAway, a company that specializes in tattoo and hair removal, wrote a letter offering $1.5 million to have them laser away the botched tattoo. The company is asking Grande to take part in one photo/video shoot at a LaserAway location that they can use in social media, print, and viral campaigns. If she takes the deal, Grande would also be required to post LaserAway content once a month for a year on her social media. The offer letter was personally signed by LaserAway president Todd Heckmann, who signed off with “thank u next, tiny barbecue grill.”

Ariana Grande's tattoo is officially lost in translation. https://t.co/AhCFY8H7JO — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 31, 2019

Grande has yet to respond to this offer publicly, but TMZ was able to get in touch with Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun. Braun appeared to want to take the deal for himself.

“I can’t speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they’re willing to send me the offer, I’m sure I’d be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick… for $1.5 mil,” Braun said. “Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week — shameless plug.”

Grande’s latest album, Thank U, Next, drops February 8 — pretty impressive considering she released her album Sweetener less than six months ago. The three singles Grande has released off of her newest album, entitled “7 Rings,” “Imagine,” and “Thank U, Next” have all seen massive success already. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the tone of this album, as a lot of events have happened in Grande’s personal life since the release of Sweetener.

As for the tattoo, Grande tweeted that palm tattoos peel easily and don’t last very long, and that she’ll get the correct translation next time around.