Caitlyn Jenner Accused Of Sabotaging Daughter Kylie’s Skincare Line, Kris Jenner Furious, Per Radar

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly at the center of a heated family feud. According to Radar Online, Kris Jenner is said to be furious about Caitlyn’s alleged attempt to sabotage Kylie’s latest business endeavor. On the heels of her successful makeup line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was set to begin working on her skincare line. However, there have reportedly been complications and disagreements in regards to the skincare line as a result of Caitlyn Jenner’s alleged actions.

An insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared details about Kris Jenner’s perspective of the feud. Apparently, Kris believes Caitlyn wanted to capitalize off of Kylie’s success simply because they share the same last name. To make matters worse, Caitlyn reportedly filed documents to start her own skincare line instead of working with Kylie.

According to a previous report released by the Blast, Caitlyn Jenner filed for “express abandonments of all of her skincare applications, including Jenner Skincare, Skincare By Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner Skincare, and Caitlyn’s Skincare.”

The insider claims Kris Jenner definitely wasn’t pleased to learn of Caitlyn’s move. In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch reportedly sees the move as a “direct threat” to her daughter’s cosmetic line.

“Caitlyn ultimately pulled her skincare line because Kris went off on her,” the insider told the publication. “Kris thought that Caitlyn was trying to sabotage Kylie’s skincare line and use their shared last name to profit off of it.”

“Kris owns a large stake in Kylie’s company and saw Caitlyn’s attempt to start her own skincare line as a direct threat to hers,” the insider said. “Kylie was not as bothered by it as Kris was.”

The insider went on to explain how Kylie actually wants to help Caitlyn establish her own cosmetic and skincare lines under her company. Although Caitlyn reportedly had an agenda of her own, the unnamed source claims she knows it would be more profitable to work with Kylie.

“Caitlyn knows that she will make more money piggy-backing off of Kylie’s success than by doing her own launch,” the insider said. “That is a given.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about the ongoing success of Kylie’s cosmetic line. Last year, Kylie Jenner grossed $166.5 million, becoming the highest paid female on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, beating previous performers like Beyonce, who have had years of ongoing success in the entertainment industry. Kylie has reportedly amassed a $900 million fortune and is rapidly approaching the billion-dollar threshold.