NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Making ‘Underwhelming’ Offer To Pelicans For Anthony Davis, ‘ESPN’ Reports

The trade talks for Davis have heated up since the Pelicans star announced he wanted out of New Orleans.

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be in the running for Anthony Davis, but a new report indicates that the team will have to step up its game in order to land a trade for the talented big man.

Davis has become the center of all NBA trade rumors after saying this week that he does not want an extension from the New Orleans Pelicans and instead would like to be traded to a contender. The Los Angeles Lakers, quickly building a team around LeBron James, would seem to be a logical fit, but ESPN reported that the Lakers have only made “underwhelming” offers to the Pelicans.

The report from Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Lakers have been hesitant to part with much of their young talent, and their initial offer to the Pelicans was a package of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, and a first-round pick.

Though the package may be packed with players, it’s not the talent or the assets that the Pelicans want in exchange for Davis.

“The Lakers have included only two of their better young players in a rotating group of offers, none of which included multiple first-round picks or offering salary cap relief for the Pelicans — typical staples of offers for superstar players, sources said.”

It may not matter much, as Davis has reportedly made it clear to teams that any trade would be temporary and that he was still planning to hit free agency in 2020, when many believe he will sign with the Lakers. It may not be worth it for Los Angeles to part with any talent who could instead still be on the team when he arrives next season.

So far, the Lakers pursuit of Anthony Davis resembles how they chased Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: Underwhelming offers. ESPN story: https://t.co/5KRUxL0AUW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2019

There already seems to be one contender out of the running for Anthony Davis. On Friday, his father sent a text to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne saying he didn’t want to see his son end up with the Boston Celtics because of the way the team traded Isaiah Thomas.

“Boston… I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas…. NO LOYALTY… guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him… anyone can print that,” Anthony Davis, Sr. wrote.

Even with the Los Angeles Lakers coming in with a soft offer and Davis’ family members trashing the Celtics, there would seem to be no shortage of teams interested in trading for Anthony Davis. Reports have identified nearly a dozen teams with at least some level of interest.