Bravo Expands ‘Married To Medicine’ Franchise By Adding Los Angeles-Based Show

Married to Medicine Atlanta has been airing on television for six seasons. Since 2013, viewers have been following the lives of female doctors and women who are married to MDs, including Jackie Walters, Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Contessa Metcalfe, and Heavenly Kimes.

In 2016, Bravo launched a spinoff series, Married to Medicine Houston, which only lasted for one season. Now, the network is going to see if women connected to the medical community in the City of Angels have got what it takes to captivate an audience with Married to Medicine Los Angeles.

The brand-new series “follows a vibrant group of doctors and wives in the exclusive Los Angeles medical community as they navigate their careers, social circles, and marriages,” stated Bravo in a press release that was published on the Futon Critic website.

There will be five regular cast members and one friend on the upcoming series.

Asha Kamali-Blankinship

The actress, producer, and writer is married to a physiatrist, Larry Blankinship, who specializes in patients with pinched nerves. She really wants to start a family with her husband, but must first convince him that the time is right.

Britten Cole

The anesthesiologist has been working part-time in Orlando, Florida, but after visiting Los Angeles during the summer with her family, wants to relocate there permanently and find a full-time position at a hospital or medical facility. Is this the right move for Britten, husband Mack Major, and their two children, Ivy and Mack, Jr.?

Shanique Drummond

The real estate property manager from Jamaica is married to Robert Drummond, an urgent care physician, and they have two kids. She is the kind of woman that thinks she can do it all, from raising the children, to having a full-time career, to still making dinner for her family each night. Shanique will learn something interesting about Asha and her husband that leads to chaos within the group.

Noelle Reid

Noelle uses an East-meets-West approach at the medical facility she owns and operates in Beverly Glen, Trinity Health and Wellness Center. She also teaches yoga and meditation several times a week at her studio. She raised daughter Gabby as a single mother, but now her little girl is all grown up and married. As she approaches the big four-oh, Noelle needs to reconnect with herself.

Imani Walker

The six-foot, two-inch psychiatrist with a shaved head serves as the medical director at Gateways Hospital & Mental Health Center. She is married to Phil Johnson of the ’90s R&B group Portrait, and they have a son named Idris. One of the issues viewers will see Imani dealing with during Season 1 is deciding whether or not to reconnect with her biological father, who has just overcome a drug habit, for the first time in decades.

Friend: Jazmin Johnson

The new mom, who is married to a psychiatrist, gets introduced to the group by her friend, Shanique, but feels that the ladies do not respect her. She especially clashes with Imani, who thinks Jazmin’s husband may be making money from dubious activities.

Watch a sneak peek of Married to Medicine Los Angeles below.

The week before the new series premieres, Bravo will air a special episode of Married to Medicine Atlanta that will introduce all of the women from Married to Medicine Los Angeles. The show follows Contessa on a trip to L.A. — with Quad, Heavenly, and Simone — to visit one of her best friends, Britten, who she served with in the Navy. Britten’s friend, Asha, invites all of the ladies to a Wakanda-themed party, and, at the bash, Contessa reconnects with her college pal Imani and meets all of the other cast members, who show the women from Atlanta “just how different it is to be married to medicine in L.A.”

The special episode of Married to Medicine Atlanta will debut on Bravo on Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m., and the premiere of Married to Medicine Los Angeles is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 9 p.m.