Cara Maria Sorbello Returns To Twitter After Hiatus

Cara recently left the platform after dealing with too much negativity.

Fans of Cara Maria Sorbello can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Challenge star is back on Twitter. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cara deleted her Twitter account several weeks ago after dealing with an inordinate amount of hate on the platform. The 12-time Challenger’s last tweet on January 19 had followers wondering what kind of drama was going on in her life, and if her relationship with Paulie Calafiore was still dead or back on.

“I really hope every negative thing you say about another human all over social media fills whatever void is in your life,” she tweeted. After sharing a quote from Tyrion Lannister shortly after, Cara went dark on the platform.

Now the Challenge champion is back to promote the newest season of the hit reality competition series: War of the Worlds. In her first tweet since her hiatus, Cara explained she was back to share the new trailer for Season 33 and admitted she will only be using Twitter to live tweet on days the Challenge airs.

“This was worth coming back to Twitter for. The official EPIC @ChallengeMTV war of the worlds trailer. I will only be tweeting on challenge days from now on. Cheers!”

Shortly after her return, Cara also shared a few images on Twitter of herself with her Challenge Mania awards. The popular Challenge podcast is hosted by veteran Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager. The men recently held their first annual Challenge Mania Awards, where Cara took home the honors of Challenger of the Year and Female Competitor of the Year. Posing alongside her awards, Cara commented that they were for “every little oddball” out there who was never picked first in gym.

Cara will return in Season 33 of the Challenge alongside her ex-boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. According to the Big Brother alum, fans will get to see the budding relationship between him and Cara before their very public split back in December. Rumors have been swirling that Cara and Paulie have gotten back together, but neither party has confirmed this anywhere on social media. The Inquisitr also reported that Paulie visited Cara’s home state of Montana last month, on a trip that had been planned a while ago, but nothing was documented for fans to dive in to.

Veterans also returning in Season 33 include Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, and Nany Gonzalez.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts on February 6 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.