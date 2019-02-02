Watch FC Barcelona Vs Valencia CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Saturday Match Live Online

Barcelona look to solidify their La Liga lead, but their opponents, Valencia, held the defending champions to a draw earlier this season.

Defending champions FC Barcelona look to solidify their place on top of the La Liga table, per Sky Sports, and start what they hope will be cruise to their 26th Spanish top flight title and fourth in the last five seasons when they host seventh-place Valencia CF, a team that has won three of their last five league games. Valencia have not defeated Barcelona in the last seven meetings between the two sides, but they did manage a 1-1 draw earlier this season and can close in on the top four if they can do better than a draw in the match that will live stream from Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Valencia CF Saturday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, February 2, at the iconic, 99,354-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, China Standard Time, while in India the live stream starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

Injured French attacker Ousmane Dembele did not train during the week, according to Marca.com, and will leave his eight goals on the sidelines against Valencia. But Barcelona will likely not feel the loss too badly, as they still have Spain’s — and perhaps the world’s — most potent up front scoring tandem in Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with their 19 and 15 league goals, respectively.

Valencia have not won against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since 2016, as BeSoccer recounts.

Midfielder Dani Parejo leads Valencia CF with five goals. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Valencia CF La Liga Round 22 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn, there is a to watch the Barcelona-Valencia showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Els Taronges match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Saturday match in countries around the world will be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 22 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. Valencia will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Valencia CF, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.