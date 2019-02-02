Disney To Live-Stream Super Bowl LIII Celebration Parade From Walt Disney World Or Disneyland

Someone is going to be asked the big question and someone will go to Disney.

When the NFL’s biggest game comes to an end each year, someone is asked the question: “You just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?” It’s usually the MVP of the game who answers, “I’m going to Disneyland (or Disney World).” This year, it is going to be someone from either the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots, and Disney wants everyone around the world to be able to join in on the fun.

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, the Rams and Patriots will file onto the field inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the biggest game of the season. Super Bowl LIII will officially bring an end to this season and determine the champion of what has been a season of ups and downs.

As expected, someone from the winning team will head to one of the Disney Parks for the Super Bowl celebration parade. Beloved Disney characters, dancers, and cheerleaders will join the player(s) as they roll down Main Street U.S.A. waving to the fans.

Earlier this week, Disney revealed that they would live-stream the parade for everyone to watch it, as reported by Orlando Sentinel. The game is set to take place on Sunday evening, and as of now, the parade will roll on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Many fans would love to attend this parade and they can if they’re in the park on Monday. The only thing is that no one is going to know where it is going to happen until the game is actually over.

Disney World: Super Bowl star might come here — or not https://t.co/Rrtqr5s6Ti pic.twitter.com/bQ8v3tNVfP — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) January 31, 2019

If the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, the player riding in the parade will go to Walt Disney World. The grand marshal of the parade, who will likely be the Super Bowl MVP, will head to Magic Kingdom for the huge celebration.

If the Los Angeles Rams win the big game, they will head back west and the celebration parade will take place in Disneyland Park. Either way, the parade is expected to be live-streamed by Disney for all to see it, no matter where they are.

The Disney Parks Blog reported this information on Friday and let everyone know about it. By the end of the day, though, the article had been taken down and is no longer available on the website.

Chances are that someone simply revealed the info before Disney was ready to do so, and the article was taken down. The parade is still expected to take place as it does every year, but fans just have to wait to see who will be in it. On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LIII and someone is going to spend Monday going to Disney World or Disneyland.