Donald & Melania Trump’s Wedding Cake To Likely Get $1,500 At Auction

A miniature replica of the $50,000 wedding cake given to guests is up for auction.

A New York auctioneer is selling a cake from Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding at auction, and the estimate is that it will fetch over one thousand dollars.

Page Six says that a miniature version of the original chocolate wedding cake, which weighed 200 pounds and cost $50,000, was given to each guest as a souvenir, and one guest, who is remaining nameless, is putting their party favor cake up for sale.

The Mar-a-Lago wedding reception was attended by a who’s who of guests from politics and the entertainment industry, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaquille O’Neal, and Simon Cowell. The total number of guests in attendance was 350.

The original cake is described by the RR Auction house as a seven layer chocolate truffle cake made of yellow sponge cake, flavored with orange zest, filled with buttercream, soaked in Grand Marnier, and adorned with 2,000 individually constructed sugar-spun flowers. The mini cake is adorned with a single buttercream rose with gold leaf flakes inside a box with the couple’s monogram in gilt letters.

Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding cake could fetch $1.5K at auction https://t.co/yj2ZwtXKAm — New York News (@Gander_News_c1) February 2, 2019

Items connected to the famous and the notorious are often favorites at auction. The Inquisitr says that in October, Marilyn Monroe’s personal Jewish prayer book from ex-husband Arthur Miller’s family synagogue went up for auction with a starting bid of $4,600. The book was from 1922 and while it might seem pricey for a siddur, it is one of the least expensive items from the Monroe estate.

The book included annotations by Monroe in the margins, and on the high end of the range, experts thought it might get $12,000 at auction.

The siddur was auctioned off by J. Greenstein & Co. of Cedarhurst, New York, and ended up selling for $21,000 to a person referred to as an “obsessed fan.”

“In 35 years, this is the most significant celebrity Judaica we’ve ever had. We’ve had some incredible items. But nothing like this — Marilyn Monroe’s personal siddur.”

Another item tied to a famous historical figure recently sold for $36 million, according to the Inquisitr. Sotheby’s recently auctioned off a piece of Marie Antoinette’s jewelry, which was smuggled out of France before her beheading.

The French queen’s Bourbon pearl necklace with pearl and diamond pendant alone (there are matching diamond earrings, but they were auctioned separately) set the record for a single auctioned piece of jewelry by the auction house. The prior record was set by a piece from Elizabeth Taylor.