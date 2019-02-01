Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy, And Kenan Thompson To Judge New NBC Competition, ‘Bring The Funny’

NBC is adding another talent competition series to its lineup. The network that currently airs contests featuring top singers (The Voice), dancers (World of Dance), and entertainers of all kinds (America’s Got Talent) is now searching for the best comedic act in the brand-new show, Bring the Funny.

There will be three judges on the show, two actor-comedians and one model who loves to laugh: Jeff Foxworthy, Kenan Thompson, and Chrissy Teigen. Comic and television personality Amanda Seales, aka Amanda Diva, will host the program.

Bring the Funny will feature stand-up comedians, sketch troupes, and hilarious variety acts (musicians, magicians, puppeteers, etc.) vying for a $250,000 prize package and the chance to star in a special showcase, reported Deadline.

The company Just for Laughs, which produces comedy festivals, tours, and television shows, will be partnering up with NBC for the series, which will feature 10 episodes during its first season.

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” said Meredith Ahr, the president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group.

“Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff, and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

Bring the Funny is currently looking for contestants for Season 1, “whether you are an up-and-coming comedy act or an established headliner.” Those 13 and older who think they have what it takes can apply online by visiting the website BringTheFunnyCasting.com.

“I’m beyond excited right now. Can’t wait to get to work alongside three awesomely talented and wonderful people,” Saturday Night Live star Thompson wrote on Twitter when sharing the news with fans. He also stated that he is one of the show’s producers.

Meanwhile, Teigen showed that she can make a joke when replying to a tweet about the series.

“I did not foresee the Jeff Foxworthy and Chrissy Teigen worlds colliding,” a commenter wrote. John Legend’s wife replied, “me neither man god works in mysterious ways!!!”

This is not NBC’s first reality competition for funny people. The peacock network was home to Last Comic Standing for nine seasons, starting in 2003. The program had several hosts and judges throughout, and Amy Schumer, Roy Wood, Jr., Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Dye, Ralphie May, Rich Vos, Alonzo Bodden, and Lavell Crawford were just some of the people who reached the top 10 on the program.

A premiere date for Bring the Funny has yet to be revealed.