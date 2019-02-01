Jenni Farley’s ‘Heartbroken’ Ex, Roger Matthews, Speaks Out In Response To Abuse Allegations

The 'Jersey Shore' star's estranged ex-husband releases a video statement in response to her open letter about their relationship.

Roger Matthews is speaking out regarding allegations made against him by his estranged ex, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley. In a video posted to his Instagram page, Matthews said it is “truly sad” that the couple’s divorce battle came to this.

In the video, which you can see below, Matthews said he is “heartbroken” over JWoww’s recent public “rant” about their relationship. The 43-year-old dad of two referred to a lengthy open letter and videos posted by the Jersey Store star in which she alleged that Matthews abused her, cheated on her, and neglected the needs of their children, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Jenni Farley described Roger Matthews as “an abuser to the core,” alleging that he spit at her and was physically violent during their three-year marriage. Farley also posted a video in which it appears that Matthews pushes her to the floor during an argument in their kitchen.

In his response video, Roger Matthews denounced JWoww’s shocking public statement, dismissing it as “a long rambling rant… that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it.”

Mathews revealed that while he had initially prepared a statement with the help of his attorneys, he decided that he would just wing his response to Jenni Farley’s allegations. Matthews also said any further commentary about his bitter divorce battle will be done in a courtroom, making it clear he is ready to stop the public mudslinging.

“We’re going to address this in court which is the proper place to address it,” Matthews told his 1.7 million Instagram followers. “We’ve proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

Roger Mathews said he has the “truth” on his side and he noted Farley’s “deep-rooted” history of “playing the victim,” adding that his main concern is his two kids.

“My concern is my children and I will not stop until I have my children,” Matthews said.

After Roger Matthews posted his video, Jenni Farley’s team issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight about the MTV star’s estranged ex-husband, claiming Matthews’ comments are an attempt to further intimidate and bully the young mother and are “a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to.”

The only thing that both sides appear to agree on is that Jenni Farley and Rogers Matthews want to set up an acceptable co-parenting plan that will work for both Meilani and Greyson.

Last September, Jenni Farley filed for divorce from Roger Matthews, whom she married in 2015. In December, the reality star filed a restraining order against Matthews after a heated argument.

You can see Roger Matthews’ video response to Jenni Farley’s allegations below.