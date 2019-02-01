Meghan Markle Dazzles In Oscar De La Renta Dress During Snowy Visit To Bristol

Duchess Meghan looked enchanting during her visit to Bristol on February 1, braving the cold and the snow in a William Vintage coat and a stunning Oscar de la Renta chiffon dress.

Duchess Meghan has started the month in great style — literally. On her first public appearance for the month of February, Meghan Markle wowed fashion critics with a stunning look, proving she can be elegant and effortlessly chic even in snowy weather.

On February 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry braved the freezing temperatures and the snow to attend a day-long royal visit to Bristol in the southwest of England, as reported earlier today by the Inquisitr. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared unfazed by the harsh weather conditions as they greeted the large crowd of people assembled in the streets of Bristol to take an eyeful of the royal couple.

While Prince Harry looked dapper in a gray suit and black sweater, Meghan Markle was bundled up in a William Vintage woolly coat that kept the heavily-pregnant duchess safe from the cold, Elle magazine is reporting. The black coat gave Meghan Markle a very sophisticated look, rendered all the more enchanting by the juxtaposition with the fluttering snowflakes.

Duchess Meghan chose to add a splash of color by wearing a pair of knee-high Sarah Flint suede boots in a lovely olive-green hue. In addition, she carried a smart-looking clutch in the same olive color.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Despite the cold and the snow, Meghan Markle didn’t wear a hat to shield her brunette locks from the falling snowflakes. Instead, she styled her long tresses in soft curls and wore her hair down — as opposed to the chic bun that she sported during her ACU meeting yesterday.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

For their first engagement of the day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped at the Bristol Old Vic theater. There, Duchess Meghan took off her coat and revealed the gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress that she was wearing underneath.

Photos posted on social media by the Kensington Palace Twitter account unveiled that the show-stopping chiffon dress had an “enchanted forest” theme. Meghan Markle’s fabulous Oscar de la Renta dress showcased a vivid print depicting lovely flora and fauna images, notes Harper’s Bazaar.

Next on the itinerary was a visit to the One25 charity, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the volunteers who run the organization’s outreach program. There, Duchess Meghan helped pack lunches for the charity’s outreach services and had the wonderful idea of including positive messages to be sent out with the food.

Meghan Markle took the time to write personal messages on banana skins. These packages will later be distributed to the women working on Bristol’s streets this evening. A photo posted on Twitter by Kensington Palace showed some of the heartwarming messages written by Duchess Meghan for these women, which include positive affirmations such as “you are special,” “you are strong,” “you are brave,” and “you are loved.”

While packing lunches for @One25Charity‘s outreach service, The Duchess of Sussex had an idea to write positive messages on banana skins… pic.twitter.com/Fwm6arfc25 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

The royal couple then traveled to Easton’s Empire Boxing Gym, where they learned all about the Empire Fighting Chance project. The project “aims to fight the impact of deprivation on young people’s lives through boxing,” the Kensington Palace explained via Twitter.

The @EmpireFightingC charity supports children who are failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime, and helps them turn their lives around. #RoyalVisitBristol pic.twitter.com/9hPGnR2KFs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

Today’s royal visit wraps up a busy week full of events for Duchess Meghan. On Wednesday and Thursday, Meghan Markle visited two of her four newly announced patronages – the National Theatre in London and the ACU at University Of London – per a previous report from the Inquisitr.