‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Sets The Record Straight After Pregnancy Rumors Circulate

Briana DeJesus slams speculation that she is pregnant.

Is one of the Teen Mom 2 stars pregnant with another child? Well, if you ask fans they may answer “yes.” However, the cast member in question is speaking out and revealing whether or not she and her boyfriend are expecting a child.

On Thursday, OK! reported that a new Instagram photo posted by Briana DeJesus was gaining attention from fans. In the photo, fans speculated that they could see a baby bump. Not only that, some fans thought that Briana was “definitely” pregnant and even went as far to speculate that the mother of two girls is currently pregnant with a baby boy.

Apparently, Briana caught wind of the rumor circulating the web and took to social media to speak out. She revealed whether or not the baby bump some fans thought they saw was actually there.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Briana took to her social media and said, “No guys I’m not pregnant and how the h*** are y’all gonna say it’s a boy?”

It looks like Briana isn’t pregnant right now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t think about having more kids in the future. She recently spoke out to InTouch Weekly about her long distance relationship with boyfriend Johnny and revealed that the two are “in such a good place.”

Briana opened up about whether or not she sees the two lasting and having kids together saying, “We play things safe but I definitely do see this lasting. I can see him being my husband one day. And I’d love to have kids with him at some point but we are not in any rush.”

For now, it sounds like Briana is content being a mom to her two young daughters while taking things slow with her boyfriend.

Briana and both her daughters, Nova and Stella, appear on the hit reality show Teen Mom 2. Briana was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. With the addition of Briana, the show now has five cast members. Last season of the show centered around Briana’s romance with castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi. Although Briana and Javi dated, they eventually went their separate ways. Nevertheless, the relationship caused a rift between Kailyn and Briana who found themselves feuding. Javi has since moved on and his girlfriend Lauren recently gave birth to their son. Briana has moved on with Johnny.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. New episodes are shown on Monday nights and fans can catch up with Briana DeJesus and the other girls.