‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Third POV Winner Revealed

Find out if Kandi Burruss and Joey Lawrence remain on the block.

The third Power of Veto winner has been crowned in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and the POV Ceremony has already taken place. According to Big Brother Daily, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie won the Power of Veto competition, keeping her alliance in power for the week. Natalie is currently in the shaky “Fun Five” alliance with Lolo Jones, Tom Green, Ricky Williams, and Kato Kaelin.

Tom nominated Kandi Burruss and Joey Lawrence for eviction and Natalie’s take home of the POV basically solidified the nominations. It’s being reported on Twitter by Big Brother Daily that Natalie decided not to use the Power of Veto, meaning either Kandi or Joey is definitely going home at the live eviction on Saturday.

Through rumblings on the live feeds, it looks like the houseguests will keep Joey and evict Kandi. The only player campaigning for Kandi at the moment is Tamar Braxton, which is somewhat shocking since she and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star have had some serious drama inside and outside of the house.

Natalie made comments that Tom had mentioned wanting her to use the veto so he could replace a nominee with either Ricky Williams or Tamar, but she declined after being nervous about a secret backdoor plan Tom might have had that she wasn’t privy to. Natalie’s refusal to not use the veto has caused some tension between her and her alliance members, sending waves through the house. Lolo remains a loyal ally to Natalie, but Tom and Kato are slowly starting to drift away.

Natalie and Lolo discussed turning on Tom and Kato and getting them out of the house, followed by Dina Lohan. The women said Kato and Dina cannot win the next HOH meaning they could stay in power since they are slowly bonding with Ricky and Joey. The “Fun Five” has been dismantling and a new final five is forming between Lolo, Joey, Natalie, Ricky, and Tamar.

Tom’s reign as HOH has caused a lot of changes in the house after several of the houseguests mentioned he had threatened them into giving him information or going along with whatever plan he wanted. In order for Tom to stay safe at the next eviction, Kato or Dina needs to win HOH. Since he is the current HOH, he will not be eligible to compete to win the honor again.

To see who goes home, catch the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday, February 4 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.