Brad Pitt Met With Angelina Jolie In Hopes Of Moving Past Drama, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted together for the first time in over two years. The pair met this week in order to go over some of the details of their divorce, and allegedly had a heated exchange in the process.

According to a January 31 report by Hollywood Life, Brad Pitt agreed to meet with Angelina Jolie in person in hopes of working some things out, and moving on from the drama of their past.

Sources tell the outlet that Pitt wanted to speed up the divorce procedure, and had hoped to get a more definitive custody agreement in place.

“Brad agreed to their recent meeting because he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina. The divorce has been dragging on forever and Brad is tired of arguing with Angie through lawyers about the many details of their split. The entire process has been long and tiring for Brad, he is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person,” an insider dished.

The source went on to say that Brad and Angelina have been in disagreement on everything from the custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, their properties, and finances. The battle has been said to be taking a toll on Pitt who is “frustrated” by the amount of legal fees that the pair are racking up as they try to end their marriage.

Spotted: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie getting into a serious argument after attending a custody meeting ???? https://t.co/zQfWLZBlgU — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 31, 2019

Brad Pitt allegedly hoped to iron some things out with Angelina Jolie, and create some peace between them, as he’s “eager” to end the marriage and put the messy divorce drama behind him.

However, that may not be the case. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad and Angie seemed to be in a heated argument during their meeting, as they met with a man who may have been a mediator.

Last summer the former couple went through a messy custody battle, where a judge eventually ruled that Brad should be able to spend time with his kids, and ordered Angelina not to interfere with that time.

Currently, the duo have a temporary custody agreement, which allows for Pitt to spend more and more time with the kids until they eventually get to a shared 50/50 timeline. Both Brad and Angelina share physical and legal custody of the six kids.

They’ve also been in disagreement about child support. While Angelina Jolie claims that Brad Pitt hasn’t paid her any meaningful support, the actor says that he not only gave his estranged wife $8 million to purchase a new home, but that he also gave her $1.3 million for the care of the children.

It seems that only time will tell how this divorce drama will eventually end.