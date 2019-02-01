Halle Berry Posts Sultry Photo On Instagram, Includes Inspiring Message To Her Fans

The actress is showing her fans how amazing 52 can look.

Halle Berry is showing her fans just how amazing 52 can look, posting a sultry Instagram photo with a bit of an inspirational bend.

The actress took to the social media outlet on Thursday to post a picture of herself bathed in shadows, an artistic image that showed off her youthful good looks. In the caption for the image, Halle included an inspirational message to her 4.5 million followers

“Some days JOY is a gift. Some days it’s an all-out BATTLE. Fight on, girl!” she wrote.

The picture was a huge hit with Halle’s fans, many of whom shared their own supportive messages and some praise for the actress, who looks decades younger than her real age.

“Love this,” one person commented.

“Gotta steal this vibe,” another added.

Halle Berry has amassed quite a following on Instagram, where she shares a mix of updates from her life and career, along with some inspiration and fitness tips. Every Friday, the actress gives fans a glimpse of her strict workout regimen and offers some tips at how they can copy the routines at home without a need for gym equipment.

That has earned her some big praise from personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who told Prevention magazine that Halle’s fitness routine has given her the body of a 25-year-old. Thomas noted that Halle doesn’t take a single day off during the week, staying fit with a combination of yoga, boxing, cardio, and weights. Thomas even thought that Halle could “easily transition” into becoming a professional athlete if she wanted to — though she seems quite happy with her acting career.

While that strict of a routine may sound difficult to the initiated, Halle actually shared some advice in another Instagram post on how to take the first steps into a fitness routine.

“Initially when adapting to a fitness lifestyle, fear of discomfort usually sets in. The truth is, when you get fit, exercise is actually something you look forward to. It’s a stress reliever (God knows I’ve needed that over the years), makes you feel relaxed, optimistic and those endorphins are just heavenly! After I workout, I feel like I can conquer the world.”

Those who want to check out the results of Halle Berry’s fitness routine will soon get a chance to see it on the big screen. The actress has one of the lead roles in the upcoming installment of the John Wick series, which hits theaters in May.