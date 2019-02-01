KFC Develops A New Cheetos Sandwich, But Only Trials It In Three States

Cheetos fans also only have until March 24 to try the new product.

Imagine a KFC sandwich filled not only with their signature fried chicken with its secret herbs and spices, but with a delicious layer of Cheetos as well? Are you drooling yet? Well, the Cheetos sandwich is actually a reality. However, there is a downside and it is a pretty massive one for fans of Cheetos: the new offering is currently only being trialed in three states across the U.S.

According to USA Today, KFC is trialing the new offering before they decide whether it will be a permanent fixture in their stores.

The Cheetos sandwich is a “hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of Cheetos” and will be available for $4.79 until March 24, or until supplies run out. This new sandwich is based on the Crispy Colonel Sandwich, which was introduced in April of last year. It was then “Cheeto-fied it for an extra crunch and a double punch of flavor,” according to KFC.

KFC also issued the following statement about their latest offering.

“Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fan bases loyal to each new creation, so it only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds.”

Richmond is one of the. lucky U.S. cities where KFC is testing out its new Cheetos Sandwich. Will you try it? pic.twitter.com/t8Cnnsws0P — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) January 29, 2019

While this is the first venture into adding Cheetos to their menu for KFC, Cheetos has actually previously entered the fast food restaurant market, according to USA Today. Burger King launched Mac n’ Cheetos in 2016. This item contained “deep-fried sticks of macaroni and cheese with a crunchy Cheetos-flavored breading.” The concept then returned with a hot sauce upgrade in 2017 with the Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos variety.

So, where can one get the Cheetos sandwich before stocks run out?

While the trials will run in only three states across the U.S., not everyone within reach of a KFC in those states will be able to sink their teeth into the Cheetos sandwich. In fact, only those in Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; and Greenville, Georgia, will be able to partake in KFC’s latest culinary delight.

As AOL points out, as soon as the announcement was made, people took to Twitter to discuss the merits of a Cheetos-stuffed KFC sandwich. Some people even filmed themselves trying the Cheetos sandwich.

In case you were curious about the @kfc #CheetosSandwich – I filmed myself trying it this morning. Honestly it’s not that bad. Crunchy, savory and with just a hint of shame. pic.twitter.com/C9kTsfpyWp — Jack Lauterback (@jackgoesforth) January 30, 2019

While many people were excited to give the new offering a go, others were not so sure the two items would marry well together.