‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Return: Episode 9 Title, Synopsis, And New Images Released

New images for Episodes 9, 11, and 13 have been revealed ahead of the Season 9 return.

There are less than two weeks until the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead. As the date quickly approaches, AMC has released a wealth of information detailing the first episode and beyond.

The title of Episode 9 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead is “Adaptation,” according to AMC’s website. The synopsis for this episode, which will air on February 10, is below.

“The group unmasks a disturbing and dangerous new threat. An escaped captive revisits his past.”

In addition to these details, Comic Book also has details on Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Episode 10 is titled “Omega,” and the synopsis is included below.

“A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.”

As to be expected, it seems the returning season of The Walking Dead will feature heavily with the new group that was uncovered in the Season 9 mid-season finale. This group is called the Whisperers, and members hide among the undead by wearing masks made of the skins of walkers and mimic their behavior. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the new arrival in Episode 10 is likely to be Lydia (Cassady McClinty), the daughter of the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton).

While it is great to have a synopsis for the upcoming return of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it also helps to have a visual on what will be going down. So, TV Line has released the first lot of official images for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead. In addition, they have also included some images for Episodes 11 and 13. You can view these images in the gallery below.

Finally, for those who are finding it difficult to wait so long until the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead, the Wrap reveals that those fans who have an AMC Premiere subscription can watch Episode 9 a week before its official premiere date. AMC Premiere is an extra add-on service with the AMC app that allows users “early access to premieres and the ability to binge full seasons of some shows before they appear on our linear network,” according to Mac McKean, executive vice president of innovation for AMC Networks.

AMC Premiere members got to see the Season 9 premiere episode one day early when it aired on October 8 of last year. As a result of this, AMC recorded the “single biggest day of new sign-ups in the history of this new platform.”

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.