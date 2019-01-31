Lisa Vanderpump Slams Kyle Richards After Her Comments On Absence From Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

It’s on like Donkey Kong!

Ahead of the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the drama between two ladies in the cast is currently heating up. As fans of the hit Bravo show know, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump have had a rocky relationship, especially this year. Over the weekend, Richards attended Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s celebrity-filled baby shower along with a ton of ladies from RHOBH and other Housewives franchises. But Lisa Vanderpump was noticeabley absent from the shindig and many people were wondering why.

Earlier today, when TMZ asked Richards why Vanderpump was not at Cohen’s shower, she suggested that Lisa wasn’t there because she didn’t get paid to attend. Shortly after Kyle’s words against her frenemy surfaced, Vanderpump took the opportunity to stick up for herself and set the record straight. According to The Hollywood Life, the reality star broke her silence on the situation and said that the reason why she wasn’t at the shower was because she had a prior commitment.

“Well that’s sweet, isn’t it? I’m on two shows, I don’t need to be paid. But thanks for your kind words. You know what, I actually met with Andy before and gave him a cashmere blue blanket and teddy bear.”

“And I said I couldn’t be there because I was in Vegas… I have a job that I had before Housewives; I didn’t make a career out of being a Housewife,” she continued. “It says more about them than it does about me. I haven’t trashed them [though] it’d be easy to. I’m too busy to give it much thought, quite frankly.”

Currently, Kyle has not yet replied back to Vandepump’s rebuttal but it’s definitely clear that the two are not on very good terms at this moment. Richards was not the only member of the Housewives franchise who spoke out on Vanderpump’s absence from Andy’s special day. Erika Jayne made a comment about Lisa being the only cast member who didn’t show up while Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer also commented on Vanderpump’s absence.

“Whatever. Vander-something, who cares. Lisa didn’t show up. She should show up. It’s about Andy. She should have showed up, Lisa. Are you kidding me?” she said.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Cohen was celebrated at a baby shower by over 50 members of the different Housewives franchises. The event was held at the Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California and Kyle Richards, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, and Vicki Gunvalson served as co-hosts for the shindig.

The theme of the shower was “A Star is Born,” and ladies from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Dallas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and The Real Housewives of Potomac were all in attendance.