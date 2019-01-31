‘Vikings’ Season 6: Showrunner Hints At Direction Final Season Will Take

Ivar will grow emotionally and Bjorn will learn that ruling is difficult.

Now that the Season 5 finale of History Channel’s Vikings has aired, showrunner Michael Hirst has opened up about what fans can expect in the final season of the hit historical drama series.

The Season 5 finale of Vikings saw a massive battle between the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) over the ownership of Kattegat. While Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) was initially victorious, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) managed to sneak in via a secret entrance and finally reclaim the town as his own. Ivar was then left to sneak out of Kattegat in order to avoid capture.

Bjorn also had a vision in the Season 5 finale of Vikings. In his vision, the Seer (John Kavanagh) gave a prophecy about how Bjorn would become more famous than his father. Bjorn also remembered a conversation he had with his father, Ragnar, about power and corruption. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the vision also contained a disturbing image of Bjorn with a bloody sword and a mass of dead warriors behind him.

While all of this helps to lead viewers from the Season 5 finale of Vikings and into the sixth season, Michael Hirst has added some further thoughts that will help fans anticipate what will happen in the final season.

Bjorn’s Leadership

Bjorn, the eldest son of Ragnar Lothbrok, has finally taken the helm of Kattegat. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who has ruled there in the past, has relinquished leadership in favor of her son. However, according to Michael Hirst, while Bjorn may be a good leader, he could be in for a rough ride to start with, and the people of Kattegat may not yet be in the clear regarding a safe place to live.

“Bjorn feels that he can rule justly, that he can correct and overturn the terrible things of Ivar’s rule, that he can open Kattegat up to the world again, that he can make it once more, a positive, democratic society,” Michael Hirst told Entertainment Tonight.

“He has the best of intentions, but sometimes the best of intentions can lead to the hell that almost immediately, I think, Bjorn is going to be faced with.”

Hirst also suggests that Bjorn will battle with making just and moral decisions in Season 6 of Vikings. Some of which he will struggle with. He will also learn that perhaps leadership is not so easy and that sometimes decisions and compromises have to be made that appear to be morally unjust in order to help the majority.

What Will Happen To Ivar?

Ivar managed to escape Kattegat after Bjorn took over. Sneaking away on the back of a cart, Hirst reveals that Season 6 of Vikings will see great changes in the brutal former ruler of Kattegat. In addition, it seems like Ivar will get a taste of his own medicine when he is placed with someone who is more brutal than he ever was.

“What we’re going to see straight away in Season 6 is different aspects of Ivar, of his character,” Hirst reveals.

“He’s going to be very vulnerable. He’s going to be in a totally alien environment in which he is really trying to fight to stay alive. He is challenged like never before. He’s with someone who’s actually more powerful, more cruel, more ruthless than he ever was, and he has to try to survive this.”

Ivar will also develop a new relationship in Season 6 of Vikings.

“He forms a new relationship, which is completely different from any relationship he’s had before, in which he is fatherly, in which he’s emotional, in which he is sensitive, in which you engage with him in a totally different level. He’s still Ivar, he’s such a wonderful character, but he’s a different Ivar, he’s a more sympathetic Ivar and I think the fans are going to love these new faces that he wears, these new elements to his personality that you see. It’s really interesting.”

Floki’s Story Continues

The Season 5 finale of Vikings left Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) story hanging in the balance. Viewers last saw Floki trapped in a cave while an earthquake erupted around him. While Hirst wouldn’t reveal whether Floki survives or not, he did reveal that his story would be explored in Season 6 of Vikings.

“[How we pick up with Floki] is something that must remain under wraps, because it’s so important and so emotional and so fantastic,” Hirst said.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.