‘Shameless’ Renewed For Season 10, Cameron Monaghan To Return

Shameless has been renewed for Season 10 at Showtime. The Gallagher family will return for a brand batch of episodes, which are sure to bring the drama.

According to TV Line, Shameless will not only come back for a whopping 10th season, but actor Cameron Monaghan will also make his return to the series. Monaghan, who plays the fan favorite character of Ian on the show, will return after leaving halfway through the show’s ninth season in 2018.

The actor’s return comes after Emmy Rossum, who plays the oldest Gallagher sibling Fiona, announced that she would be leaving the series following the end of Season 9.

Ian was last seen after he turned himself in following inciting riots and blowing up a van during his stint as a LGBTQ activist known as “Gay Jesus.” He headed to prison only to find that his cellmate was none other than the love of his life, Mickey.

It’s is currently uncertain whether or not Mickey will also return, and if he and Ian’s relationship will continue to play out during Season 10. However, the couple is a huge fan favorite, and viewers are hoping for more of the pair in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile the rest of the Gallagher family, including Frank (William H. Macy), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), Debbie (Emma Kenney), and Liam (Christian Isaiah) will return for the next season. Shanola Hampton, who plays Vee, and Steve Howey, who portrays her husband Kevin, are also likely to return next season.

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories — and thankful to Showtime for their continued support. We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast,” executive producer John Wells said in a statement.

Currently, fans are watching as Fiona is going through a crisis. She recently found out that her boyfriend was a married man and had lost all of her money and her property, which she worked so hard to gain. She was forced to move back into to the Gallagher house, which is getting very crowded now that Frank and his pregnant girlfriend are also living there.

In addition, Frank tricked his son, Carl, into providing the sperm sample that resulted in his girlfriend, played by TV icon Katey Sagal, being pregnant with six babies.

Shameless Season 10 will likely begin airing in late 2019 or early 2020. Season 9 is currently airing Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Showtime.