Roger Matthews Posts Video Of Him Dancing With His Daughter As Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Accuses Him Of Abuse

Roger Matthews has a very different Instagram feed than his estranged ex, Jenni Farley. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star posted an explosive open letter to Matthews, her ex-husband and the father of their two children, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor. On the same day, Matthews posted a sweet daddy-daughter video and hinted he hoped his little girl will someday marry a man like him.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Farley, who goes by the nickname “JWoww,” accused Matthews of abusing and threatening her, cheating on her, and neglecting their children’s needs. In her post, Farley described Matthews as “an abuser to the core,” alleging that he has spit at her and thrown her to the ground. Farley also posted a video in which it appears that Matthews pushes her to the floor during an argument in their kitchen.

But on the same day as Jenni Farley’s disturbing post, Roger Matthews posted a throwback video that shows him dancing with the couple’s young daughter, Meilani. Matthews described the video, which features him dressed as a prince as he dances with his little princess, as “a throwback to a magical moment with my little girl.” In the caption, Matthews wrote that a father’s role is to be “the standard and the example of what you want your daughter to look for in a man.”

Roger Matthews has not publicly commented on Jenni Farley’s allegations against him, but Jersey Shore fans certainly have. Viewers of the MTV reality show have rallied around JWoww after her emotional post. Some fans expressed shock over Farley’s post and videos, saying Matthews had them fooled because he appears to be such a good father.

“Roger abused and cheated on JWoww and this whole time I’ve been over here thinking he was such a good guy because he’s convinced the whole world that he’s the best dad ever,” one Jersey Shore fan tweeted.

Indeed, Roger Matthews’ Instagram page is full of photos of him spending time with his two children, and he appears to be a doting dad in pics that show his kids peacefully sleeping, eating breakfast, playing, and doing puzzles. In December, Matthews also posted a series of tearful videos addressing his estrangement from JWoww, saying their split was her choice after he fought to keep his family together.

Last month, Us Weekly reported that police had removed Mathews from the couple’s New Jersey home and a restraining order was issued against him.

You can see Jenni Farley’s open letter to Roger Matthews below. Note: The post continues on JWoww’s website, JenniFarley.com.