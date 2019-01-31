Gabrielle Union Discusses Difficulties Of Fame And Motherhood: ‘I Had To Hit Mommy Shamers From Day One’

While there are plenty of good things that come along with being a celebrity, there are also a handful of bad things — just ask Gabrielle Union.

This past November, Union and her husband, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Since she was born, both Wade and Union have been sharing sweet photos of baby Kaavia on social media, much to their fans’ delight. For the most part, the pair has been showered with love and well-wishes over the birth of their daughter, but there are a few people who have taken to social media to mom-shame the actress.

While some people didn’t like the way that Union was dressing her daughter, there were others who have slammed her for kissing her baby girl on the mouth. The new mom recently sat down with People where she talked about some of the hardships about her journey through motherhood, which has been due to internet trolls.

“I had to hit the mommy shamers day one.”

“I’m going to do it my way. I’m sure I’m going to make all kinds of mistakes and when I ask for help, which I will, I would love to hear all y’all’s advice,” she went on to say. “Everybody has been on my journey of pain and anguish and trauma, and I owe it to myself to enjoy every second of my joy.”

In the interview, Union discussed the hardships and struggles that she has faced on her journey to be a mom. It wasn’t always easy for her as she hit a few roadblocks. Along with a few devastating miscarriages, Union was also diagnosed with adenomyosis before she enlisted the help of a surrogate to help carry her baby.

Union told the people that have been following her journey on social media that they have seen her “misery,” “pain,” and “failures,” but now that she has been blessed with a healthy baby girl, she also wants them to be able to share in her joys. Union wants to be able to post things on social media and not have to answer to anybody or let anybody dictate what she does or does not do.

“If you can’t just sit back and enjoy the miracles without offering every piece of advice Nana ever gave you, it’s okay to unfollow. It’s okay to just enjoy the ride.”

The 46-year-old also says that she thinks people who do not enjoy their own company are the ones who tend to comment the most on other people’s lives. Union herself is very comfortable with herself and enjoys her own company and tells people that it’s okay to “rock with yourself.” In fact, she said that she’s her favorite person on the planet. And luckily, at the end of the day, everything is worth it because baby Kaavia is so special.

“If I don’t bring her, I will miss everything,” Gabrielle says. “She changes every day.”