Sofia Richie Spreads Legs Wide Open In Sultry New Instagram Snap

Sofia Richie just got a new camera, and she’s definitely ready to put her modeling skills to work and share some cool new pics with her social media followers.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post a new photo, in which she’s seen striking a sultry pose while spreading her legs open and looking at the camera seductively. She wears a black tank top that highlights her toned figure, paired with some cool orange sweatpants with white details. The model simply accessorized her casual look with a delicate necklace and a few bracelets around her left wrist, and she kept her makeup game fairly minimal by sporting some mascara and lip gloss only. Sofia wore her honey blonde locks down in a wavy style with a mid-part as she posed for the camera.

In the caption, she revealed that it was her “babe” (a.k.a Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her children Scott Disick) who got her the new camera. Her fans rushed to the comment section to leave several words of praise, including “Such a beautiful woman,” “Natural beauty,” “Orange is my favorite color right now honestly,” and “You’re amazingly beautiful,” as well as lots of fire emojis. One user even quizzed her about her lips, possibly referring to the rumors that she recently got lip fillers.

Sofia’s post comes just a day after she was spotted shopping in L.A. with a friend, but no Scott in sight. According to the Daily Mail, she showed off her impeccable figure in a tiny gray t-shirt and sports leggings, paired with some cool dark shades and a black purse, as she headed to a boutique on Melrose Place. On Sunday, she was also seen hitting the shops with Scott and his daughter Penelope. The six-year-old proudly carried a huge Gucci store bag as she walked alongside her dad and his girlfriend, who have a 15-year age gap. Scott and Kourtney also share sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Lionel Richie’s daughter have been dating for nearly two years now. During an episode of KUWTK, he addressed their age difference when talking to Kim, as reported by Marie Claire.

“When Kendall and Kylie were hanging out with your girlfriend 10 years ago, who would have ever thought,” Kim said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody different, but it’s been a really good thing for me,” Scott admitted.