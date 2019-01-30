‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed For A Second Season By Fox

New contestants and even more elaborate costumes are on the way.

Fox’s smash hit celebrity competition series The Masked Singer is still in the midst of its very first season on television, but it has already been renewed for a second season by the network.

According to a press release from Fox that was posted on the Futon Critic website, the crazy show that has everyone talking is both 2019’s top-rated new and unscripted series. Additionally, the program, which has more than 17 million multi-platform viewers to date, is the highest-rated unscripted debut series on any television network in more than seven years.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, the president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at the Fox Broadcasting Company.

“I am so happy to see a singing peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original, and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season 2 being even more fun, weird, and wonderful than the first.”

Based on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer, which premiered in 2015, the strange series debuted on Fox on January 2 with 12 celebrities completely covered from head to toe in bizarre costumes that mask their true identities, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The stars sing live in front of a studio audience and a panel of judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — then try to figure out who is really under the mask. To help them out, each week there are pre-recorded clips with clues and the judges can also talk to the competitors after they perform — however, their speaking voices have also been disguised.

So far, four surprising celebs have been unmasked: NFL player Antonio Brown was Hippo, comedian and actor Tommy Chong was Pineapple, former NFL player and football commentator Terry Bradshaw was Deer, and comedian Margaret Cho was Poodle. That leaves eight camouflaged contestants left in the competition.

The Masked Singer, which is hosted by Nick Cannon, is scheduled to continue airing until Wednesday, February 27, which is the date of its two-hour Season 1 finale.

Michael Becker / Fox

There is no word yet as to whether emcee Cannon or any of the four current judges will be back for the show’s second season. It is also not known when it will premiere.

Watch all-new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.