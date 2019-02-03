What Is Ram’s Owner Stan Kroenke’s Net Worth?

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has become an incredibly wealthy man — thanks to a background in real estate — and he has been a team owner in the professional sports world for many years now. Recent estimates put Kroenke’s net worth at about $8.5 billion, and that is only a portion of his extended family’s significant wealth.

Sports Illustrated notes that Kroenke, whose full name is Enos Stanley Kroenke, became a minority owner of the Rams back in 1995 — when they initially moved to St. Louis. He shifted to become a majority owner in 2010 when he paid $450 million to Lucia Rodriguez and Chip Rosenbloom. In 2016, Kroenke moved the team to Los Angeles, and that reportedly doubled the value of the Rams franchise.

Kroenke attended the University of Missouri, and while there he obtained three degrees: a bachelor of arts degree, a bachelor of science degree, and a master of business administration degree. The 71-year-old Missouri native has been married to Ann Walton-Kroenke, a niece of Walmart founder Sam Walton, since 1974. The couple has two children, Whitney and Josh.

According to Forbes, Kroenke owns approximately 30 million square feet of real estate. Much of it is said to be in shopping plazas located close to existing Walmart properties. In addition to his real estate holdings, the Rams owner founded Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in 1999.

As per Bristolpost's study on the Premier league's richest owners where they analysed data from Forbes, Company check and local news reports – Stan Kroenke is the 2nd richest owner in the league, with a net worth in the range of £6,754,880,000. Only Abrahamovic higher. #afc pic.twitter.com/0UUAQdbTwL — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) October 9, 2018

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment operates the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, the home of the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Mammoth, and the Colorado Avalanche. The organization also co-owns Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado — the home of the Colorado Rapids soccer team.

The Kroenke organization has also been involved with creating the ticket-selling company TicketHorse, and a regional sports network called Altitude. Mr. Kroenke also owned the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. However, upon buying the full ownership of the Rams, he agreed to turn over control of those two teams to his son, Josh. In addition, he later had to transfer his ownership stake of both entities to his wife, Ann. The family’s organization has also had a stake in Arsenal Holdings, the operator of the Arsenal football club in the U.K.

Stan Kroenke lives in Columbia, Missouri and ranks 58th on the 2018 Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans. He also sits at 183rd on their 2018 billionaires list, and is in sixth place on the list of richest sports team owners in America for 2018.

Will his massive financial investment in the Los Angeles Rams bring Stan Kroenke and his team a Super Bowl win this year? The Rams have a lot of people rooting for them as they face the New England Patriots, and the battle is about to begin.