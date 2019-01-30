Priyanka Chopra Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant With Nick Jonas’s Baby

Priyanka set the record straight during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week.

Priyanka Chopra is letting her drinking do all the talking when it comes to rampant speculation she could be pregnant with new husband Nick Jonas’s baby. Per a report from Hollywood Life, the Indian superstar shut down all the speculation suggesting that the newlyweds could soon become parents during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Amid some pretty rampant speculation she may be with child following their December wedding, including speculative reports from sites such as Women’s Era, Priyanka was quick to set the rumors straight this week. She joined Ellen for a tequila shot on the daytime talk show, which made it pretty clear that she’s not pregnant with the couple’s first child.

As reported by the outlet, Chopra was just keeping her promise to the comedian and daytime talk show host, as she’d previously promised to do a shot with DeGeneres every time she appeared on her hugely popular daily talk show.

The star was also quick to share a few more details from her wedding while chatting with Ellen on the show this week, admitting that – despite having a huge over the top celebration in her home country of India late last year – she actually considered her and Nick’s recent nuptials to be quite small.

“Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people! But we only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families,” she explained, adding that she and Nick opted to keep their wedding “super intimate, just family.”

Priyanka continued to gush over her new husband, joking that she was surprised he’s not been “corrupted” by the entertainment industry.

“We know how it’s like when you’ve been in entertainment a long time,” she said. “He’s so family driven, he’s all about his parents. It’s just really nice and sweet.”

Chopra’s pretty clear response to the pregnancy rumors comes shortly after Jonas opened up about wanting to become a dad.

During an interview with Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz last year, the former Jonas Brothers singer admitted that he wants to have children of his own and does have big plans to welcome a child with his wife one day.

“I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said in the interview, per Style Caster, admitting that he feels he grew up pretty fast because he came into the entertainment industry at such a young age as one-third of the Disney Channel boyband with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

“I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick,” he continued of starting a family with Chopra. “With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

Priyanka and Nick have been very public with their romance ever since they got together in 2017.

Earlier this month, as the Inquisitr previously reported, Nick even shared a sweet video of his new wife Priyanka swinging in a yellow bikini as they enjoyed some downtime at the beach during their honeymoon.