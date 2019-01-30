‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, January 29: Hope Wishes Steffy & The Baby Well

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, January 29, states that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) discussed the impending adoption. Reese did not want Florence to hand over the baby until he had the full payment for the adoption. Florence wanted to know how much he was getting and he told her that it would be $250,000 in total.

When Reese gave Florence some documents to peruse, she questioned when he had obtained a social security number for the newborn. Reese refused to answer her, per She Knows Soaps. While scanning the documents, Flo noted that Reese had changed the birth date to a few days before the baby had actually been born. It finally dawned on Flo that if she signed the adoption papers, she would be breaking the law. Reese told her that there was $50,000 in it for her. He just needed the $200,000 to pay off his gambling debt.

Flo began to panic about the consequences of what they were doing, but Reese informed her that they were already knee-deep in their crimes. Reese opined that as long as everyone got what they wanted, nothing could go wrong. Flo pointed out that the mother of the child was not getting anything. Reese was certain that she would have another child one day. Besides, he felt that Hope had a lifetime to forget her daughter.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wanted to talk to his wife about something important. He told Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still wanted a sibling for Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Hope misunderstood Liam and said that they had already tried to do just that. Liam then informed Hope that Steffy was already in the process of adopting a baby girl. Hope was visibly shocked at the news.

He told Hope that Steffy was not insensitive to the fact that they had just lost a baby and had asked him if it was okay if she went ahead with the adoption. Liam believed that she would have stopped the adoption if it was too painful for them. Liam also said that he had already met the baby and that Steffy wanted to name her Phoebe. Hope said that she was happy for Steffy and that she was giving Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) a chance at a new life. Liam told Hope that he loved her so much.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) learned that the birth certificate and the costs would be handled separately. He and Steffy then left for Reese’s apartment where Flo was waiting. Upon arrival, they go through the paperwork to make the adoption official. He asked Florence to sign the termination of parental rights.

Steffy noted that the baby never seemed to cry and wondered, “Does her mother?” Florence became tearful and Steffy assumed it was because she no longer wanted to go through with the adoption. But Flo picked up the pen and said that she was ready.