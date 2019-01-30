Rafael Nadal Reveals Secret Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Mery Perello

Congratulations go out to Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló on their upcoming marriage.

It looks like Rafael Nadal will soon join the ranks of being a family man on the tennis circuit. The world number two player has just revealed that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mery Perelló, who is also known as Xisca. However, this didn’t just happen. He supposedly proposed eight months ago and has kept it a secret up until now.

Nadal and Perelló have been together for 14 years. According to a report by Hello!, these two have decided to finally tie the knot. The magazine stated that the Spaniard proposed in May while they were vacationing in Rome. They will have a Mallorca-based ceremony sometime in the fall, after all four major tennis tournaments have ended.

Rafa’s fiance was seen at the 2019 Australian Open this month cheering him on. She was last seen at this tournament two years ago. He joked after one of his matches that after ten years, Mery finally got a wild card to come there. The 32-year-old tennis star lost in the final round to Novak Djokovic in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 match. While this loss may have been a hard one to swallow for Nadal, he has a lot to look forward to in the future with his upcoming marriage.

Nadal has kept his personal life with Perelló, an insurance worker and business graduate, pretty private throughout the years. They are occasionally seen in photos together that have been snapped by paparazzi while the lovebirds are on vacation. However, he is now more open to talking more about his future as a married man, and eventually, a family man.

Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Xisca Perello looks glum as Djokovic wins Australian Open https://t.co/k8fQPplML0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 27, 2019

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Rafa had previously indicated that he is looking forward to having children one day.

“I would love to have children, boys, girls… I’m a person who loves kids and I’m a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it.”

Even with his future plans of being married and starting a family, Rafael Nadal is certainly not going to put tennis on the back burner. He had struggled to get back to being his best after recent ankle surgery and previous surgery on his knee. He has proven to be a tough fighter. Being a family man shouldn’t keep him from continuing doing what he loves to do. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have both proved that having a wife and kids only makes a win even sweeter.