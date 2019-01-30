Kourtney Kardashian Wants Valentine’s Day To Be Over As She Feels ‘Lonely’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly feeling lonely as Valentine’s Day approaches. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be counting down the days until the holiday of love has passed so that she’ll quit hearing about all of her sisters’ big romantic plans.

According to a Jan. 29 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is hating hearing about how all of her sisters are planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant others, and since she’s the only single sister, she’s feeling a bit left out.

“Kourtney is literally counting down the days until Valentine’s Day because she can’t wait until it’s all over. Kourtney is the only single woman in her family, and she can’t help but feel lonely especially with such a romantic holiday right around the corner. All she hears about is how excited all her sisters are to celebrate and what cute plans they have with their husbands or boyfriends, and all Kourtney wants to do is pretend like the day never even happened,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that while Kardashian feels “happy and fulfilled” in nearly every aspect of her life, she is missing a partner to share the good times with. But she hasn’t given up hope that she will eventually find love again, and soon.

As many fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott Disick for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. The couple share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and are currently working on their co-parenting relationship.

Scott is now dating model Sofia Richie, and things are reportedly getting serious. Disick is even allegedly planning a proposal and has been rumored to be shopping for engagement rings for the model.

Meanwhile, after splitting with Scott, Kourtney began dating model Younes Bendjima. The couple were together for nearly two years before Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship back in September.

Since that time, the reality star has been linked to model Luka Sabbat and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Most recently, she was spotted out on the town with David Duron, a man she reportedly met at church.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Kourtney and David are not in a romantic relationship, the friends allegedly have some major “chemistry,” and sources claim that they may eventually end up together in the future.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.