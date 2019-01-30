Rob Kardashian’s Family Doesn’t Think Blac Chyna Properly Cares For Dream

Rob Kardashian’s famous family is reportedly worried about his daughter, Dream Kardashian, as they believe that Rob’s former fiance, Blac Chyna, may not be properly caring for the little girl.

According to a Jan. 29 report by People Magazine, Rob Kardashian is currently battling Blac Chyna for custody of their daughter, and his family is supporting him along the way, hoping to give little Dream a happy and stable environment.

Last weekend, Rob was reportedly unhappy when he was unable to get in contact with Chyna to drop off their daughter on Saturday, a day that she was supposed to have custody of the 2-year-old girl. Instead, Chyna was in Hawaii with her friends and boyfriend.

“Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it’s pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her,” a source told the magazine.

“Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life, but he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the police have been called to investigate Blac Chyna multiple times over the past couple of weeks. In addition to an anonymous call made claiming that the reality star was drunk and not able to care for her daughter, she also stirred up trouble during her trip to Hawaii.

TMZ reports that Chyna and her boyfriend, Kid Buu, had the police called on them during their stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu when they got into a violent argument.

Chyna reportedly accused Kid Buu of cheating, and allegedly scratched him. Sources claim that he then slammed her up against a wall multiple times and choked her.

Someone then called 9-1-1, and police and paramedics arrived on the scene. However, the next day everything seemed fine between the couple as they posted videos together via social media.

Before the domestic violence incident, Chyna, Buu, and their friends were reportedly causing a disturbance at the hotel’s pool, and “being inappropriate in several ways,” a source told People. “The girls were showing nipples, they were twerking and just being obnoxious.”

Meanwhile, Rob and the rest of the Kardashians reportedly believe that Chyna’s actions tell the tale of her inability to properly care for little Dream

“They don’t feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. Rob’s family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible,” the insider dished.

Blac Chyna also has an older child, son King Cairo, whom she shares with Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Fans can see more of Rob Kardashian’s famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.