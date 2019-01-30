NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Willing To Help Pelicans Facilitate Anthony Davis Trade, Per ‘Amico Hoops’

The Anthony Davis trade rumors are currently dominating the entire league after the All-Star center/power forward informed the New Orleans Pelicans through his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, that he has no intention of signing the massive contract extension that they are planning to offer next summer. Davis also reportedly wanted to be traded to a team where he can consistently win and contend for the NBA championship title.

As much as they want Anthony Davis on their roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers currently don’t have any of the two things the Pelicans superstar is looking for his next destination. Also, as of now, the Cavaliers must be aware that they don’t have enough trade assets that can beat the offers of teams like the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, that shouldn’t stop the Cavaliers from making a call to the Pelicans about a potential Davis deal.

“Does that mean the Cavs shouldn’t bother calling the Pelicans? Not at all. They could actually serve a real purpose here and find some major assets along the way. How? As a third team in a Davis trade, that’s how. Aside from the draft pick, and possibly Love, nothing or no one about the Cavs is untouchable. They like Sexton. They like Osman. But if general manager Koby Altman can find a clear upgrade at any position, he will take it — provided the upgrade is a young player with loads of potential.”

Pelicans try to ignore Davis trade demand, uncertainty in game against Rockets https://t.co/fmLcT9O4fx — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 30, 2019

The Cavaliers may have no chance of acquiring Anthony Davis, but by serving as the third team, they could acquire assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. For example, in the potential deal that will send Davis to the Lakers, the Cavaliers have the chance of acquiring Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

With the young point guard expected to be included in the trade package that the Lakers will offer to the Pelicans, Sham Charania of The Athletic via Twitter revealed that Lonzo Ball’s camp expressed to be traded to a third team that doesn’t have an “established point guard.” Ball’s request makes a lot of sense since if he will be sent to New Orleans, he will be needing to battle for playing time against Jrue Holiday.

The Cavaliers may already have Collin Sexton, but as of now, there’s no doubt that Lonzo Ball is the better point guard and has shown higher superstar potential. So far, it remains unknown if an Anthony Davis deal will be completed before the February NBA trade deadline. Despite his trade demand, the Pelicans don’t seem to be in a rush to move Davis. The Pelicans could wait for the 2019 NBA offseason to trade Davis so that teams like the Celtics could join the bidding.