Celine Dion Slams Fans For Skinny Shaming Her: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Celine Dion is not too happy about some recent comments regarding her thin frame.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, many fans were quick to question the singer’s health after photos of Dion at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France surfaced. In the images in question, the songstress is rocking a navy blue Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit that showed off much of her upper body. While fashion critics loved the look, many others took to social media to chime in that Dion looks too thin.

And when the news of the “skinny shaming” was brought to the attention of the Canadian-born singer, she just couldn’t bite her tongue. In a new interview with the Sun, the mother of three makes it clear that she doesn’t appreciate anyone commenting on her weight or saying that she’s too thin.

To start, Dion pointed out that she is trying to take chances with her new clothing looks rather than finding looks that make her “look sexy,” before she slams people who have criticized both her clothing choices and her frame.

“I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy. If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

In the tell-all interview, Dion also talked about her late husband, Rene Angelil, who she lost after a long and hard0-fought battle with throat cancer three years ago. Dion says that she takes comfort in the fact that she sees her late husband through the eyes of their three children and she is happy that “he’s at peace and he’s resting and he’s always within me.”

She also talked about another man in her life, dancer Pepe Munoz, who Dion says is her best friend and not her boyfriend. She slammed those who questioned if the pair were dating once photos of the two hanging out surfaced shortly after the death of her husband.

“By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone. Thanks.”

The songstress explains that she spends so much time with Pepe because he is her trainer and he keeps her in shape. Not only that but the pair bonded right away and became best friends, something that Celine needed after losing her husband.

“We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman,” she told the publication. “He’s giving me his hand to go out,” she added.

Now, Dion says that she is focusing on her life and how she’s in the best spot that she can be in. She’s currently enjoying her Las Vegas residency and traveling, and for that she is grateful.

“It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me,” the singer dished.