‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: Jon Snow And Cersei Get Married

Could Jon Snow and Cersei become the new power couple in Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'?

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones love a good theory regarding the upcoming storylines for the hit epic fantasy series. However, the latest one has appeared to come completely out of the left field — although, it also actually makes some sense.

Over the years that Game of Thrones has aired on HBO, there have been some outlandish theories. Mixed in with those, there have also been some theories that made complete sense or that turned out to be completely true. As for which category the latest theory falls into remains to be seen.

According to a new theory reported by International Business Times, the fact that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) have come into contact in Season 7 indicates that a negotiation could be had between the pair that will see them wed in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Season 7 saw Jon asking Cersei for help regarding the white walkers beyond the Wall. At the time, Cersei demanded that Jon refer to him as his queen, which he declined to do. However, considering it was also revealed that Cersei was pregnant in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, it appears that she might be looking to marry someone in order to legitimize her pregnancy. And, a marriage between herself and Jon Snow could be a great alliance. In addition, Jon could do with her army at his disposal now that the white walkers have broken through the Wall and are now invading Westeros.

Jon, as viewers know, is fairly set in his ways when it comes to his morals and standing within Westeros, though. So, a marriage of convenience to join his kingdom to Cersei’s is not likely going to happen unless Jon Snow can come to terms with how this would greatly benefit his people.

Of course, there is also the pesky little detail of Jon bedding Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. It seems highly unlikely that he will give up Daenerys for Cersei in this instance.

However, if Jon were to find out that he and Daenerys are related, that could change things significantly. So, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait until the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones to find out if this theory actually comes to fruition or not.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.