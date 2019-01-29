Did Scheana Marie’s New Boyfriend Raul Ernesto Refuse To Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7?

Scheana Marie had something on the side during production.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott have been hinting at a romance for the entirety of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules but according to a new report, there was someone else in the picture.

As Adam shot down Scheana’s many advances, she went on a date with The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes but also had someone she was secretly seeing who didn’t want to be a part of the Bravo reality series.

“There was someone else in the picture at the time that didn’t want to film,” Scheana explained to Entertainment Tonight, not revealing who her mystery man was.

Because Scheana appeared to be interested in Adam, and also in Robby, it looked, at times, as if she simply couldn’t get anyone to commit to a relationship with her. However, as she’s since revealed, she was actually dating outside of the show.

“So, I was getting that! Just not from the people who agreed to be on camera … it looks like, ‘No one will sleep with Scheana’ and I’m like, ‘No! No! I was! They just didn’t want to be on camera,'” she explained.

Although Scheana is currently rumored to be dating “hunky entrepreneur” Raul Ernesto, she didn’t mention him by name during her interview with Entertainment Tonight and instead revealed that her storyline with Adam would continue to play out in the coming episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

While Scheana Marie hasn’t publicly confirmed her current relationship status with Raul Ernesto, the alleged couple was spotted getting cozy with one another in Park City, Utah, over the weekend as they enjoyed the events of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

“Scheana and Raul Ernesto have just started dating,” a source revealed to Radar Online on January 26. “It is a super new relationship and they really like each other.”

Scheana Marie was in Utah for several days and during her trip, she spent time with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana has featured her relationships on the show for the past several years, including her marriage to ex-husband Mike Shay and her brief relationship with actor Robert Parks-Valletta. However, when it comes to her latest love interest, Raul Ernesto, fans may never see the businessman on the series.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.