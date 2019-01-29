‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Kerry Reveals The Truth

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 29, brings truth from Kerry, and the reason behind her syringe leaves Jack reeling. Plus, Victor asks Summer for help, and Nick confronts Sharon over keeping such a huge secret from him during their engagement.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) took Katie back to the Ranch play with her “imaginary” friend. While there, Victor (Eric Braeden) asked Victoria to step in for him while he’s on house arrest. Victoria was hesitant because of all the travel involved, but Victor assured his daughter that he would help with the kids, so she agreed.

Later Summer (Hunter King) showed up, and Victoria greeted her warmly. However, when Victor asked Summer to help Victoria at Newman, Victoria didn’t love that. Summer agreed and said she wants to come home. Upstairs Katie told somebody “I won’t tell.”

Meanwhile, at the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) admitted he’d seen the syringe in Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) purse, and he apologized for looking in her handbag. Despite his apology, Jack wanted to know what Kerry was hiding from him. Kerry confirmed that she lied about traffic court and told him the syringe was personal. He persisted in questioning Kerry, so she finally told him she’s freezing her eggs. Jack felt concerned that perhaps he is the wrong guy for Kerry since he is through having children and she wants to have them someday.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow) questioned Sharon while Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) left him a voicemail to thank him for believing she did not frame Victor. Sharon told Nick that she nearly came clean about J.T. at her bachelorette party and Nick told her he almost confessed to his affair with Phyllis there, too. While Sharon said it was apparent they couldn’t be together because they couldn’t be truthful with each other, Nick said if she had told him why she felt so bad about him impersonating J.T. perhaps they would still be together. Sharon told Nick that she doesn’t regret a thing, but she asked him if he regrets being with Phyllis.

Later, back at home with Phyllis, Nick told Phyllis he doesn’t fault her for helping with the coverup, and he thanked her for helping out his family. They began to kiss, and then Summer barged in with her things. Surprise! Summer moved in because she sublet her apartment and now she’ll be staying in Genoa City to help Victor out at Newman.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) took Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) a peace offering and apologized for Arturo (Jason Canela) proposing on Mia’s big day. While Mia denied being upset, Abby said Mia’s behavior at the engagement dinner proved otherwise, and Abby wanted to make amends. Mia insisted that Abby get a preview of her skills in case Abby decided against using her regular stylist for the wedding. Then, Mia had a daydream about cutting off Abby’s hair.