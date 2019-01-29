Wendy Williams Will Not Explain Her Absence Upon Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ Per ‘Radar’

Wendy Williams will finally return to television in less than one month, but will not be addressing her long hiatus, according to Radar Online.

“Staff is planning a big ‘welcome back’ show where Wendy will address her health problems, but she isn’t going to be saying anything else,” said the insider to Radar Online.

Williams stepped down from her hosting chair and took an “extended leave” due to ramifications from her Graves’ disease. Entertainment Weekly reported that Williams was suffering from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid.

Phillytrib reported that Williams would have to spend “significant time” in the hospital in January, according to a family statement provided by show producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury. The outlet also reported the show’s producers supported Williams’ decision to put her health care first before her contractual obligations and will be “welcomed back when she is ready,” the company said.

Williams took a leave from The Wendy Williams show in December 2018.

According to Radar Online, Williams will allegedly return to the show within one month, but will not be speaking out about her disease nor the reason for her return. Radar cited a source who revealed that Williams will work with public relations people on crafting a statement to read upon her return and will read from a teleprompter.

New episodes of The Wendy Williams Show were supposed to resume on January 14, but instead of William’s return, a series of revolving hosts stood in for Williams during her absence.

Williams began her career as a radio DJ, and her no-nonsense attitude and outspoken ways made her a favorite amongst the music community, who knew to expect real and tough questions from the outspoken personality on radio station WBLS.

During her radio career, Biography noted that Williams touched on difficult subjects like her past struggles with drug addiction, her plastic surgeries, and the hardships of trying to conceive. In November 2008, Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

It was Williams’ willingness to tackle tough topics on her radio show that caught the attention of television producers, who signed her up as host of The Wendy Williams Show, which has aired since 2008.

The Wendy Williams Show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015, 2016, and 2017 in the categories of Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Williams is married to Kevin Hunter, and the couple resides in New Jersey with their son, Kevin Jr.