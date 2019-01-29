‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Third Head Of Household Revealed

Who are they targeting?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2

Celebrity Big Brother is moving right along with just nine houseguests remaining. Monday night saw the eviction of Ryan Lochte making him the second celebrity kicked out following Jonathan Bennett last Friday. Ryan was a part of a back door plan put in motion by Head of Household Kato Kaelin and his alliance members Tom Green, Lolo Jones, and Natalie Eva Marie. Now that Kato’s reign is over it was time for the third head of household competition.

Big Brother Daily is reporting that Tom won the third HOH meaning his alliance is in power yet again. For now, there are no details on what the exact HOH competition was whether it be endurance, physical, or quiz related. Keeping with his alliance’s plan from the past several days, Tom is likely to target actor Joey Lawrence since he is one of the remaining members from Jonathan and Ryan’s alliance. Joey was the only houseguest to cast their vote to evict Tamar Braxton Monday night.

The only thing that could shake up Tom’s nomination of Joey is the new publicist twist which was revealed on Monday night’s episode. America was given the chance to vote on Twitter for the houseguest they wanted to give a secret power to. The ‘Power of the Publicist’ allows one houseguest to remove themselves from the block in one of the next two evictions and guarantee their safety. The winner will be revealed Wednesday night.

Find out who will rule as HOH this week as the Celebrity Houseguests battle for power. An all-new episode of #BBCeleb starts in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JWcDPNG8Zx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 28, 2019

Other members remaining in the house who are not in Tom’s alliance other than Joey are Tamar, Ricky Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Dina Lohan. Tom has made it clear in conversations with Kato that he believes Ricky is one of the best players in the house and is somebody who should stay on their radar. Fans on Twitter are worried that Lolo and Natalie will control Tom’s HOH and get him to pick who they want on the block this week. Others on Twitter believe Tom and Kato don’t realize how dangerous the two women are in the game.

This is the second competition win in a row for Tom who won the power of veto Monday night. Tom and Tamar tied and were forced to participate in a sudden death round where Tom ultimately scored higher points in a ball rolling competition. The Road Trip actor decided to use the POV to save Dina from the block.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesday, January 30 followed by another episode on Saturday, February 2 both at 8 p.m. EST. Saturday’s episode will feature the third eviction of the season.