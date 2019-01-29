Khloe Kardashian Takes True & Dream To Local Fire Station For Adorable Play Date

Khloe and Rob Kardashian are teaching their daughters to support local heroes from a young age. The Kardashian siblings took True, 9 months, and Dream, 2, to a firehouse in Calabasas, California on Monday for an adorable cousins play date. Khloe took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the outing, as well as a sweet message for the Calabasas firefighters, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station,” Khloe wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “We wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to our local heroes for all they do for us!”

The Good American co-founder continued on to explain that True and Dream brought cookies and hand-drawn cards to the fire station to show their support.

“They loved every moment. Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women,” Khloe concluded.

She followed up with a series of cute snaps from the play date. The cousins sat on the rim of a bright red fire truck for a few photos and even posed in the front seat. True took the wheel while Dream cuddled up next to her, smiling as they out the window.

One image showed baby True rocking a pink tutu dress and a unicorn headband as she held her arms above her head, pointing at a fire engine sign. In another shot, Dream showed off her bright yellow overall dress paired with a black t-shirt and black leggings. Again, the little girl stood on the fire truck’s rim and flashed her iconic ear-to-ear smile.

Khloe shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. Rob is in the midst of custody drama with Chyna, as the mother was supposed to take Dream in, but then decided to jet to Hawaii without telling her ex. A source told People that Chyna intended to leave Dream with a nanny in L.A. while she is away.

“Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer…[He] doesn’t want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii,” the source explained. “Rob is getting his lawyer involved. This situation’s not in Dream’s best interest.”

The fire station outing comes just two months after Khloe bought hundreds of supplies for Calabasas firefighters working to extinguish the deadly California wildfires in November. She shared a video to Instagram at the time explaining that she went to CVS and bought their entire stock of water bottles for the local heroes, E! News reported. Khloe and other members of the Kardashian family were later forced to evacuate as the fires spread to their homes.