‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jack Questions His Relationship With Kerry

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 30 brings a big talk between Victoria and Victor. Plus, Jack and Kerry come to a decision about their relationship moving forward, and Summer reconnects with Fen.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talks with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to She Knows Soaps. He asked her to take over his position at Newman Enterprises while he’s on house arrest. Although last year, Victoria desperately wanted a top job at the family company, stepping into her father’s shoes comes at a big price — lots of travel.

However, Victor reassures Victoria that he’ll help out with the kids. After all, he has nothing to do but stay within the perimeter of the Ranch. Now Victor and Victoria hash out the details of her stepping up for him.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) come to an agreement regarding their relationship. She finally fessed up and told Jack the truth about all her secrets and lies. Kerry is taking hormone injections in an attempt to freeze her eggs to use at a later date. Jack remains open with her about not wanting to father any more children, and he even wonders if he’s not the right man for her because of her strong desire to become a mom someday.

However, Kerry is just keeping that option open to herself for the future. Although Jack thinks maybe she needs somebody at a different stage of life than he is, Kerry doesn’t see it that way. These two decide to continue their relationship and see where things go from here despite their age difference and their incompatibility about the possibility of children.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) and Fen (Zack Tinker) reconnect after Kyle (Michael Mealor) turned her down for dinner. Summer has a mission in mind for her return to Genoa City, and it’s not just to help her grandpa Victor out at Newman. Inquisitr recently reported that Summer plans to stop at nothing to get Kyle back into her clutches.

With that goal in mind, Summer enlists Fen’s help to beak up Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle. That will not be too much of a stretch for Fen either since he and Lola shared a New Year’s Eve kiss as they rang in the New Year together. He tried to bring her flowers later, but Fen walked in on Lola and Kyle reconnecting. Trying to come between the couple won’t be a hardship for the pop star at all, and Summer will undoubtedly appreciate his help.