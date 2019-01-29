Laci Kay Somers Puts Washboard Abs On Full Display

Laci Kay Somers is looking fierce ahead of her new single “Anything,” one which is due out in February. Not only is the singer hard at work in the recording studio — but it seems as if she’s been spending some serious time at the gym as well.

Somers donned a sports bra in a bandeau style and gray sweatpants in her latest Instagram offering. She showed off her rock-hard abs in her cute athleisure outfit. Laci accessorized her look with a pair of black-rimmed glasses, black booties, and a pink clutch. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and opted to keep her makeup simple.

Somers informed her fans that she had just finished her new single — and that she was so excited about it that she was celebrating with her fans. She said that if they commented “Anything” in the comments section, they stood a chance of being directly messaged by her. Somers said that she would direct message ten of her fans.

Of course, Laci Kay Somers has an impressive fan base of over 10.1 million followers. Somers rose to social media heights and has since made name for herself for her racy snapshots. She was romantically linked to Tiger Woods at one point, but this relationship was never officially confirmed.

The model hosted also hosted What’s In My Pocket? in 2017, and became a household name. Somers then used the publicity she was getting and directed it to her career in music. The blonde has released numerous singles, including “Turn Up,” and released her second album — Bad — in 2018.

It appears as if Somers is especially excited about her latest musical offering, and is trying to generate the same among her followers. The post has definitely grabbed the attention of her fans — with the photo already garnering close to 300,000 likes. Many also posted words of encouragement for the rising musical star.

The majority of the comments centered around Somers’ looks. One fan said, “Girl!!!! I love ur [sic] tan!!! What brand is that? Or is it natural?” while another thought that she had the “Cutest ponytail.”

Some fans were enthused about the coming single. A follower opined, “Hope you have some of those amazing dance moves like your last song.” Another dedicated Laci Kay Somers fan just wanted to let her know that he was supporting her all the way — and said, “I support you 100% can we buy the videos on iTunes??”

It really seems as if Laci Kay Somers can do “Anything.”