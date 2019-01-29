Kourtney Kardashian & Rumored Boyfriend David Duron Have Major ‘Chemistry’

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to have a brand new boyfriend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently spotted out with a mystery man who was later identified as David Duron.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and David Duron have some serious chemistry, but for now, they are just friends who are getting to know each other a bit better.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney and David met at church and that he’s nearly 12 years younger than the reality star, who has become known for dating younger men such as Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.

“It’s just friendship now. They met through the church and they have a lot of mutual friends. But for now, it’s just a friendly relationship. He’s a lot younger than her, so there’s an age difference. He’s about 12 years younger than her. But he’s very mature,” the insider revealed.

“He’s a serious Christian and so is she, and there’s definitely some chemistry there. They could turn into something in the future, but it hasn’t happened yet. They’re just talking and spending a little bit of time together. This isn’t a big romance, but I’d say there’s some mutual interest there. There’s potential. So, who knows?” the source added.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly misses being in a relationship and is hoping to find love again. As many fans already know, Kourtney and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, dated for nearly 10 years and welcomed three children together before calling it quits back in 2015.

Kardashian later went on to date model, Younes Bendjima, before ending that romance last fall after nearly two years of dating. Since that time, she has been linked to model Luka Sabbat and Blink 182 drummer Travis Scott.

Sources claim that Kourt misses being in a relationship and wants to be in love again. In addition, seeing Scott with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom he’s been getting very serious with, makes her reportedly miss having a romantic partner even more.

The insider goes on to say that although Kardashian “loves being single,” she feels ready to open herself up to the possibility of a serious relationship yet again and believes that she wants to let love back into her life.

With David Duron, Kourtney may have found her next love. Only time will tell if the pair can progress the relationship and make it last.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.