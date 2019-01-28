‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7: Billie Lee Slams Lala Kent As ‘Two-Faced,’ Disses Her Character

Billie Lee slammed Lala Kent in an interview before their on-screen fight.

Billie Lee will be seen screaming, “You’re not better than me, Lala,” during tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

After seemingly hitting it off with one another during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules last year, when Billie joined the staff at SUR Restaurant as a hostess, Billie’s feelings toward Lala changed. During an interview with Bustle, the transgender reality star took aim at Lala’s character while discussing her confessional commentary.

“[It] made her look two-faced. One minute, she’s friendly with everyone, and the next she’s by herself and she’s talking sh*t about everyone,” Billie said. “I just noticed that she doesn’t put it out there in person, but when it’s interview time, she’s all about saying negative things. That’s alarming about her and her character.”

During tonight’s show — in addition to telling Lala she isn’t better than her — Billie will be seen taking aim at her relationship by calling out her “rich boyfriend,” Randall Emmett, who is now Lala’s fiancé.

While fans will have to watch tonight’s episode to see how Billie and Lala’s dramatic encounter plays out, Lala has made it clear throughout the past couple of weeks that she is not a fan of her newest co-star.

“Billie is just a very strange person,” Lala told the Daily Dish earlier this month. “I think she likes to stir the pot; I think she’s looking for her five minutes and I gave that to her.”

Lala even slammed Billie as an “extra” on the show.

Over the past couple of episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Billie Lee has gotten on the bad side of the majority of her co-stars — after suggesting that the women of the show were excluding her from group events due to the fact that she is transgender.

As fans of the series well know, the cast has never been known to be transphobic in any way, shape, or form — with many cast members hosting a number of events supporting the entire LGBTQ community.

During last week’s show, after liking posts from users on Twitter who labeled Katie Maloney as “transphobic,” Billie was put in her place by Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump made sure to point out that there was no reason to put any such label on Katie, or on any other cast members attached to the series.

To see more of Billie Lee and Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.